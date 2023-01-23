Earthquake of magnitude 4.8 hits Manipur

Guwahati, Jan 23: An earthquake measuring 4.8 on the Richter scale jolted the northeastern state of Manipur at 07:12 pm on Monday. According to the National Center for Seismology (NCS), the epicentre was Manipur's Bishnupur district.

Tremors were also felt in adjoining areas including Assam's Cachar district.

NCS, the nodal agency of the Government of India for monitoring of earthquake activity in the country, took to Twitter and mentioned, "Earthquake of Magnitude:4.8, Occurred on 23-01-2023, 19:12:05 IST, Lat: 24.86 & Long: 93.01, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: 79km WNW of Bishnupur, Manipur."