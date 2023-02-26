84 years of service to the nation
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
North East

Earthquake of magnitude 4.0 hits Meghalaya

By The Assam Tribune
Earthquake of magnitude 4.0 hits Meghalaya
X

Guwahati, Feb 26: A 4.0 magnitude earthquake struck Meghalaya on Sunday at 9: 49 am, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) informed in a tweet.

According to the NCS the earthquake with an epicentre in the West Garo Hills in Meghalaya was 25 km deep.

No casualties has been reported yet.



The Assam Tribune


Recommended Stories
Next Story
Similar Posts
Earthquake of magnitude 4.0 hits Meghalaya

Guwahati, Feb 26: A 4.0 magnitude earthquake struck Meghalaya on Sunday at 9: 49 am, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) informed in a tweet.

According to the NCS the earthquake with an epicentre in the West Garo Hills in Meghalaya was 25 km deep.

No casualties has been reported yet.



The Assam Tribune


Recommended Stories
Similar Posts
X
X