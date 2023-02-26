Earthquake of magnitude 4.0 hits Meghalaya

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Guwahati, Feb 26: A 4.0 magnitude earthquake struck Meghalaya on Sunday at 9: 49 am, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) informed in a tweet.
According to the NCS the earthquake with an epicentre in the West Garo Hills in Meghalaya was 25 km deep.
No casualties has been reported yet.
