North East

Earthquake of magnitude 3.9 hits Manipur Moirang

By The Assam Tribune
Guwahati, March 24: A mild intensity earthquake jolted Manipur's Moirang on Friday at 8:52 am IST. According to the National Centre for Seismology, the epicenter of this earthquake was 31km SSE of Moirang and the depth was 51 kilometers. "The intensity of the earthquake was recorded 3.9 on the richter scale," it said. There was no immediate report of any deaths or property damage.


