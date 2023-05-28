Earthquake of magnitude 3.6 strikes Meghalaya

Guwahati, May 28: An earthquake of magnitude 3.6 struck the northeastern Indian state of Meghalaya on Sunday, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said.

As per NCS, the jolt was felt at 2.58pm.

The epicentre of the quake was in West Khasi Hills, Meghalaya. The quake was at a depth of 10 km, NCS said.