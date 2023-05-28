Earthquake of magnitude 3.6 strikes Meghalaya

85 years of service to the nation
North East

By The Assam Tribune
Guwahati, May 28: An earthquake of magnitude 3.6 struck the northeastern Indian state of Meghalaya on Sunday, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said.

As per NCS, the jolt was felt at 2.58pm.

The epicentre of the quake was in West Khasi Hills, Meghalaya. The quake was at a depth of 10 km, NCS said.

