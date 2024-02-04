Earthquake of magnitude 3.5 hits Meghalaya

Guwahati, Feb 4: An earthquake with a magnitude of 3.5 struck Meghalaya on Sunday.

No reports of loss of life or damage to property have been received yet.

As per the National Centre for Seismology website, the jolt was felt at 2:37 PM.

The epicentre of the quake was in the East Garo Hills and it lay at a depth of 12 km.

The north-eastern region of India falls in the high seismic zone, making earthquakes frequently hit the region.