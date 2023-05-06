Earthquake of magnitude 3.5 hits Meghalaya

Guwahati, May 6: 3.5 -magnitude earthquake struck Meghalaya on Saturday. No reports of loss of life or damage to property have been received yet.

As per the National Centre for Seismology website, the jolt was felt at 11:35 AM. The epicentre of the quake was in North Garo hills and it lay at a depth of 5 km.

The North Eastern region of India falls in the high seismic zone, making earthquakes frequently hit the region.