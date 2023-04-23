Earthquake of magnitude 3.5 hits Meghalaya

Guwahati, April 23: A 3.5 -magnitude earthquake struck Meghalaya on Sunday. No reports of loss of life or damage to property have been received yet.

As per the National Centre for Seismology website, the jolt was felt at 3.33 PM. The epicentre of the quake was in South Garo hills and it lay at a depth of 5 km.

The North Eastern region of India falls in the high seismic zone, making earthquakes frequently hit the region.





