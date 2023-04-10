Earthquake of 4.7 Magnitude jolts Mizoram’s Champhai

Guwahati, April 10: An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.7 on the Richter scale struck Champhai in Mizoram on Monday.

According to National Centre for Seismology (NCS), the quake hit Champhai at 6:16 in the morning.

"Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.7, Occurred on 10-04-2023, 06:16:40 IST, Lat: 23.16 and Long: 94.78, Depth: 10 km, Location: 151km ESE of Champhai, Mizoram, India," tweeted NCS.

Moreover, another earthquake of magnitude 4.6 on the Ritcher scale occurred at a de[th of 32 km, at Campbell in Nicobar Island, in the wee hours of Monday.