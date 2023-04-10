85 years of service to the nation
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
North East

Earthquake of 4.7 Magnitude jolts Mizoram’s Champhai

By The Assam Tribune
Earthquake of 4.7 Magnitude jolts Mizoram’s Champhai
X

Representational image

  • whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • koo

Guwahati, April 10: An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.7 on the Richter scale struck Champhai in Mizoram on Monday.

According to National Centre for Seismology (NCS), the quake hit Champhai at 6:16 in the morning.

"Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.7, Occurred on 10-04-2023, 06:16:40 IST, Lat: 23.16 and Long: 94.78, Depth: 10 km, Location: 151km ESE of Champhai, Mizoram, India," tweeted NCS.

Moreover, another earthquake of magnitude 4.6 on the Ritcher scale occurred at a de[th of 32 km, at Campbell in Nicobar Island, in the wee hours of Monday.

The Assam Tribune


Recommended Stories
Next Story
Similar Posts
Earthquake of 4.7 Magnitude jolts Mizoram’s Champhai

Guwahati, April 10: An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.7 on the Richter scale struck Champhai in Mizoram on Monday.

According to National Centre for Seismology (NCS), the quake hit Champhai at 6:16 in the morning.

"Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.7, Occurred on 10-04-2023, 06:16:40 IST, Lat: 23.16 and Long: 94.78, Depth: 10 km, Location: 151km ESE of Champhai, Mizoram, India," tweeted NCS.

Moreover, another earthquake of magnitude 4.6 on the Ritcher scale occurred at a de[th of 32 km, at Campbell in Nicobar Island, in the wee hours of Monday.

The Assam Tribune


Recommended Stories
Similar Posts
X
X