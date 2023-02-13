84 years of service to the nation
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
North East

Earthquake of 4.3 magnitude hits Sikkim

By PTI
Earthquake of 4.3 magnitude hits Sikkim
X

Representational image

Gangtok, Feb 13: An earthquake of 4.3 magnitude struck Sikkim in the early hours of Monday, according to the National Center for Seismology.

The earthquake took place around 4.15 am at a depth of 10 km, around 70 km north-west of Yuksom in West Sikkim district, it said.

The tremors were felt in and around Yuksom town, officials said.

There was no report of any damage or loss of life, they said.

PTI


Recommended Stories
Next Story
Similar Posts
Earthquake of 4.3 magnitude hits Sikkim

Gangtok, Feb 13: An earthquake of 4.3 magnitude struck Sikkim in the early hours of Monday, according to the National Center for Seismology.

The earthquake took place around 4.15 am at a depth of 10 km, around 70 km north-west of Yuksom in West Sikkim district, it said.

The tremors were felt in and around Yuksom town, officials said.

There was no report of any damage or loss of life, they said.

PTI


Recommended Stories
Similar Posts
X
X