Earthquake of 3.7 magnitude strikes Dibang Valley in Arunachal Pradesh

Guwahati, March 12: A 3.7 magnitude earthquake struck Arunachal Pradesh's Dibang Valley today at around 12:12 pm.

Tremors were felt in adjoining areas and the epicenter was recorded at a depth of five kilometers from the surface.

The Northeastern region of India in the past few months has witnessed several low intensity earthquakes. The latest being the 3.2 magnitude earthquake that struck Assam's Kamrup district on March 8. On February 28, a 3.2 magnitude earthquake hit Manipur's Noney district while an earthquake measuring 3.7 on the Richter scale had hit Meghalaya’s Tura on the same day.







