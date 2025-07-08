EAC Chief, Arunachal Governor discuss defence readiness, disaster preparedness

Itanagar, July 8: Eastern Air Command chief Air Marshal Surat Singh called on Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen (Retd) K T Parnaik at the Raj Bhavan in Itanagar, where the two held wide-ranging discussions on strategic, developmental, and disaster preparedness issues concerning the frontier state.

According to an official statement released on Tuesday, the meeting took place on Monday and focused on matters related to national security, regional defence readiness, and the challenges of effective disaster management in Arunachal Pradesh, particularly given its difficult terrain and vulnerability during the monsoon season.

Governor Parnaik commended the Indian Armed Forces for their robust presence across the state and urged greater engagement with local youth, especially those residing near Advance Landing Grounds (ALGs).

He stressed that outreach initiatives by the Indian Air Force could inspire young people to pursue careers in the armed forces, while instilling values of discipline, pride, and patriotism.

In response, Air Marshal Singh, who serves as the Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief (AOC-in-C) of the Shillong-based Eastern Air Command, reaffirmed the Indian Air Force’s unwavering commitment to the safety, development, and well-being of the people of Arunachal Pradesh.

The two had earlier held discussions in January on improving air connectivity and enhancing the operational readiness of ALGs in the state.

Looking ahead to the monsoon season, the Governor advised the AOC-in-C to ensure high levels of preparedness for handling evacuations, delivering relief, and responding to medical emergencies in the event of road blockages due to landslides and other weather-related disruptions.

Air Marshal Singh assured the Governor that the issues raised would be taken up with relevant authorities within the defence establishment for timely action.

