Dual CEM controversy sparks tensions in Mizoram’s Lai Autonomous District Council

Aizawl, May 5: T Zakunga, Chairman of the Lai Autonomous District Council (LADC), has strongly objected to the recent appointment of N Zangura as Chief Executive Member (CEM), questioning the constitutional validity of having two CEMs in office simultaneously.

Zakunga, who recently defected from the BJP to the Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM), was elected Chairman of the 25-member LADC in late March. He argued that Zangura’s appointment is problematic since the ZPM-led executive committee under incumbent CEM V Zirsanga remains intact. “How can two CEMs exist simultaneously in a single council?” he asked.

According to Zakunga, Zirsanga—who had earlier switched from the Mizo National Front (MNF) to the ZPM—was sworn in as CEM on February 27. The ZPM subsequently inducted nine Executive Members (EMs) on March 17 and passed the council’s budget on April 22.

However, on Friday, Mizoram Governor General VK Singh appointed N Zangura as CEM. Zangura, who had recently defected from the ZPM along with BN Thangpuia, joined the BJP and formed the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) with support from 11 MNF MDCs. The lone Congress MDC, C Lalmuanthanga, is also backing the UDA.

Zakunga maintains that the ZPM-led executive remains constitutionally valid and has not been dismissed. “It is incomprehensible how a new CEM could be appointed while the incumbent is still in office,” he said.

In response, BJP leaders accused the ZPM of misleading the public, claiming that Zirsanga failed to prove his majority within the timeframe set by the Governor. They further stated that the ZPM was reprimanded for passing the council’s budget without first securing a vote of confidence.

“The governor had no choice,” BJP leaders said, adding, “Thirteen MDCs supporting the UDA, including the Congress member, met the Governor on April 23 and staked claim to form the new executive. This proves the ZPM has lost the moral right to govern.”

N Zangura has been asked to prove his majority on the floor of the council within 10 days, with a vote of confidence scheduled for completion by next Saturday.

Meanwhile, amid calls from the Lai Students’ Association (LSA) to dissolve the 11th LADC and suspend all political executive activity, Zangura defended the governor’s decision.

Speaking to this correspondent, he said, “This is not about dirty politics or musical chairs. The people want development, and only the BJP can fulfil those aspirations.”

If Zangura secures majority support, the LADC will join the Mara and Chakma Autonomous District Councils under BJP-led administrations—cementing the party’s control over all three autonomous councils in Mizoram.