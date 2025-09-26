Drug peddlers operating inside Shillong Civil Hospital, alleges HITO

Shillong, Sept 26: An NGO on thursday alleged that the Shillong Civil Hospital has become a “nodal point” for drug peddlers who are “operating inside and outside the hospital premises”.

The Hynniewtrep Integrated Territorial Organization (HITO) also criticised the Government’s Drug Reduction, Elimination and Action Mission (DREAM) project. “The much-publicised DREAM project has remained just that – a dream – while alcohol and substance abuse have spread to every nook and corner of Shillong and even rural villages,” the HITO said.

According to official data, 3 lakh or 10 per cent of the population in Meghalaya is under the grip of drug addiction. Many of these drug users are youths and the average age of addiction is about 19 years.

The Government has earmarked about Rs 50 crore to combat the menace of drug trafficking. A 50-bed Centre of Excellence is being built at the NEIGRIHMS to combat drug addiction under the DREAM project.

However, there is an acute shortage of rehabilitation centres in the State. There are 10 such rehabilitation centres, each with around 15-20 beds. The State Government supports six de-addiction centres, while the Central Government supports one.

Highlighting the blatant violation of the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA) 2003 Act, the NGO said that tobacco products are being “sold openly outside schools and even hospitals such as the Shillong Civil Hospital.”

“While States like Delhi have gone further by creating 100-metre tobacco-free zones around hospitals to protect children and vulnerable groups, in Meghalaya even a civil hospital is not safe from tobacco and drug activity,” HITO said.