Drug peddler arrested along Assam-Arunachal border, heroin recovered

Itanagar, April 7: The Banderdewa Policy has on Thursday arrested an alleged drug peddler near the Police Training Centre, Banderdewa along Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border and recovered over 57 grams of suspected heroin from his possession, a senior police officer said on Friday.

Acting on a tip-off that, on April 6, one person is coming from Dimapur, Nagaland to deliver a huge quantity of narcotics drugs at Banderdewa area, a police team from Banderdewa PS led by officer-in-charge Inspector Phassang Simi, after a night long operation, intercepted the alleged accused peddler, Issac Narah, 38, of 5/1 Banderdewa near the PTC Gate No. 2.

Upon searching of his body, five soap cases containing plastic pouch of pink colour powder suspected to be contraband substance (heroin) were recovered from his possession. The contraband weighing of 57.3 gram was seized on the spot in the presence of executive magistrate of Banderdewa and independent witness, Itanagar Capital Complex SP Jimmy Chiram said.

Accordingly, the alleged accused person has been arrested in connection with the Banderdewa PS case No. 09/2023 registered under Section 21(b) of NDPS Act and an investigation launched, the SP said, while adding that the arrested accused is a habitual peddler who was also arrested by the Banderdewa Police in 2021.