Drones, dogs deployed to trace missing Indore couple in Meghalaya's Sohra

Shillong, May 29: Drones and dogs have been pressed into service to locate the missing tourist couple from Madhya Pradesh. A Special Operation Team (SOT) and other personnel are already into the job.

The newly married couple, Raja Raghuvanshi and his wife Sonam Raghuvanshi from Indore, went missing on May 24 in Sohra area.

Their brother reported to the police that the couple had gone missing and their mobile phones were found switched off since Sunday night.

According to police, the couple was last seen in the Sohra area, and their hired two-wheeler was found 15 km away from Sohra town.

The Meghalaya Government has launched a massive search operation for the couple after registration of a missing complaint.

According to officials, the search and rescue team has now deployed drones from the North Eastern Space Applications Centre and also dogs for the Meghalaya Police's K9 unit.

The SOT, specifically raised to fight militancy and emergency situations, has also been deployed for the search and rescue operation in the hostile terrain amid the inclement weather in the Sohra region.

The search is being conducted in a large area extending from Nongriat-Pyndemdkhar-Mawlakhiat and Mawsahew-Wahkaliar to Weisawdong areas. The operation is being extended further along Mawkdok, Umdiengpoh and Sohra Rim along the Shillong-Sohra Road.

Moreover, the local com-munities are also being mobilised for the search operation.