Drone survey finds over 1.92 lakh metric tons of illegal coal in Meghalaya

Shillong, March 25: A drone survey conducted by Garuda, a leading inspection firm, has revealed over 1.92 lakh metric tons of illegally mined coal across four coal-rich districts of Meghalaya — East Jaintia Hills, West Khasi Hills, South West Khasi Hills, and South Garo Hills.

Justice (Retd) BP Katakey, who heads the one-man committee appointed by the Meghalaya High Court, disclosed the findings after a meeting held on Tuesday.

He confirmed that the survey's report had been submitted, but further clarification has been sought.

Justice Katakey requested additional clarifications from the authorities on the matter. The survey, he noted, had revealed excess coal beyond the inventoried deposits within a 1km radius.

Justice Katakey reiterated that any coal found outside Coal India Limited (CIL) designated depots is deemed illegal under the MMDR Act.

He stressed that such illegal coal should be seized, auctioned upon court approval, and the proceeds deposited in the state's exchequer. "Not a single rupee of the illegal coal should reach the miners," he was quoted as saying by a Manipur-based news portal.

Urging strict action, he called upon the Deputy Commissioners and Superintendents of Police of the concerned districts to intensify vigilance and curb unauthorised mining activities.

The committee's report, based on the aerial survey, will soon be submitted to the Meghalaya High Court, shedding light on the rampant issue of illegal coal mining in the state.

Meanwhile, it was revealed that eight prospective scientific mining licenses have been issued, with three receiving environmental clearance. However, Justice Katakey cautioned that without proper oversight, the possibility of illegal mining remains high.

He also noted complaints about illegal coal mining in South Garo Hills, confirming that further verification has been ordered.

A detailed report on this is expected within a week. As the state grapples with these findings, the government's response will be critical in ensuring sustainable and lawful mining practices in Meghalaya.