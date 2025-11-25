Drone strikes force Naga outfits to deny camps to ULFA(I), outfit faces fresh setback

Guwahati, Nov 25: In a fresh setback to ULFA(I), Naga outfits have expressed reluctance to share their camps with the militant organisation's members.

This comes in the backdrop of a series of drone attacks by security forces on Northeast insurgent camps in Myanmar border areas. The strikes had specifically and precisely targeted the ULFA(I).

ULFA (I) militants have been using the camps of NSCN-K-YA as well as those of the Ang Mai faction. These Naga outfits have around 30 camps-both small and big-in the Sagaing region of Myanmar.

"While moving to and fro, ULFA(I) militants stay in these camps of Naga outfits. But now, following the drone strikes, they are reluctant to share their camps for their own security. ULFA(I) has sought time for finding new locations," sources privy to the development said.

"The strategic and tactical alliance between ULFA(I) and the Naga groups will, however, remain unaffected," they said.

It is learnt that there is also pressure from the Naga civil society organisations on the rebel groups, citing security concerns.

The first drone attack on the ULFA(I) camps were carried out in July, which targeted the 'Diamond Camp' near Hoyat village (Myanmar) and the 'central mobile headquarters' (779) located in the Waktham area across the border pillar No. 173. The Naga groups also reported to have suffered losses in the attacks.

The ULFA(I) camp in Hoyat is located in the vicinity of NSCN/K-Ang Mai camp. ULFA(I) is now trying to set up a new base near the earlier Hoyat camp, it is learnt.

The drone strikes and regular military action to snap supply lines have left the outfit logistically challenged.

Besides the two camps that were hit, the ULFA(I) also has the Arakan Camp' co-located with Yung Aung's Lenghon camp near Lahon in Nanyun township (a joint camp with PLA, UNLF/Koireng) and another at Hakhi in the Pangsau area.

Following the drone strikes and surrenders, the strength of the outfit is said to be below 200.

After the withdrawal of Myanmarese army from Taga, the insurgent groups, including those of Manipur and Nagaland, are reportedly trying to revive their erstwhile bases in the neighbouring country.