Dream finally realised: Amit Shah on Assam Rifles HQ shift in Mizoram

Aizawl, Mar 16: With the relocation of the Assam Rifles headquarters from the heart of the Mizoram capital, a long-standing demand of the people of the state has been fulfilled. The shifting process was formally completed during a solemn ceremony attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Speaking at the function held on the occasion at the Assam Rifles Ground, Shah described the event as "historic" and a moment of great significance for Mizoram.

"The dreams of the Mizo people for over 35 years have finally been realised with the relocation of Assam Rifles from Aizawl's urban area to Zokhawsang," Shah said.

He stressed that the move was not just about shifting a paramilitary unit from one camp to another but also about fostering Aizawl's development and enhancing the quality of life for its residents. Shah assured the people of Mizoram of the central government's continued commitment to their welfare.

The relocation marks the transfer of the Assam Rifles headquarters, originally established in 1890, to a new site at Zokhawsang, about 15 km east of Aizawl.

Shah reiterated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government remains committed to addressing the aspirations of the Mizo people.

Shah also announced that a Rs 2,500 crore road project on the NH-502 A in Mizoram would soon begin.

He added, "NH-6 between Aizawl and Kolasib, which is the primary lifeline of the state linking Assam, will be widened to four lanes at a cost of Rs 1,742 crore."

"The Centre has provided Rs 5,000 crore to Mizoram for road projects in the past 10 years," he added.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Lalduhoma, in his address, expressed gratitude to the Union Home Minister for his role in facilitating the transfer. He described the relocation as a long-overdue step that would significantly impact Aizawl's urban planning.

The Chief Minister pointed out that Mizoram, being a mountainous state, faces unique challenges in urban development, and the shift of the Assam Rifles headquarters from the city would help ease congestion and allow for better infrastructure planning. However, he also acknowledged the vital role of the Assam Rifles in maintaining security and assured continued cooperation between the state government and the paramilitary force.

Lalduhoma recalled that a formal memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the Assam Rifles and the Mizoram Government was signed at the Mizoram House in New Delhi on October 23, 2024, outlining the relocation process and the terms of land transfer.

The proposal to relocate the Assam Rifles headquarters from Aizawl dates back to 1988, when the Mizo National Front (MNF) government under Chief Minister Laldenga initiated the move following the killing of 12 civilians by Assam Rifles personnel. However, it took more than three decades for the relocation to materialise.

