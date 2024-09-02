Double death in North Tripura: Minor girl stabbed, assailant dies by slitting throat

Agartala, Sept 02: A minor girl was brutally attacked and killed by a 21-year-old man in broad daylight on Monday in North Tripura’s Kanchanpur subdivision.

Following the assault, the assailant, identified as Kartik Nath, slit his own throat. Both individuals succumbed to their injuries, according to police reports.

Local sources reveal that the 16-year-old girl and Nath were known to each other, having shared several pictures on social media platforms.

The incident occurred around 8 am as the girl was en route to her private tuition.

Nath intercepted her, and after a heated argument, brutally stabbed her with a knife, causing severe injuries.

She was rushed to a local hospital but was declared dead upon arrival.

Nath then used the same knife to slit his own throat.

He was transported to the North Tripura District Hospital in Dharmanagar but was pronounced dead on arrival.

In a statement to The Assam Tribune, SDPO Kanchanpur subdivision Deasi Rushikesh Jaysingh said, “We have initiated an investigation following the registration of a case. Eyewitnesses reported that Nath brutally stabbed the girl before taking his own life. Unfortunately, both individuals are deceased.”

The police suspect the two were in a relationship. The incident has cast a pall of gloom over the subdivision.