Dormant anti-conversion law to be revived in Arunachal Pradesh

Itanagar, Dec 29: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has said that the Arunachal Pradesh Freedom of Religion Act (APFRA), 1978- which is dormant as of date - will soon have its rules framed and implemented in the State.

The APFRA, passed by the first elected Legislative Assembly of Arunachal Pradesh, envisages to restrict/prohibit the conversion of people from one religion to another by force, fraud, or inducement. Speaking at the silver jubilee celebration of the Indigenous Faith and Cultural Society of Arunachal Pradesh (IFCSAP) here at IG Park, Khandu expressed gratitude to the first Chief Minister PK Thungon, during whose Government the legislation was passed in 1978.

The Act envisions 'to provide for prohibition of conversion from one religious faith to any other religious faith by use of force or inducement or by fraudulent means and for matters connected therewith'.

Khandu said that the Act has been lying dormant so far but with a recent directive from the Gauhati High Court, the State Government is bound to frame rules for its execution and implementation.

"The process of framing the rules is under way and soon, we will have a proper structured Freedom of Religion Act in place," he said, adding that the development will play a significant role in preserving Arunachal's indigenous faith and culture.

Citing examples of several indigenous tribes and cultures vanishing from the face of the world, Khandu underscored the necessity to preserve the distinct culture and faith of Arunachal Pradesh.

He, however, expressed satisfaction that despite the onslaught of modernity and development, Arunachal Pradesh has not only successfully preserved its unique indigenous identity but has passed it down through generations.

"Most of the credit goes to the pioneers of IFCSAP and hundreds of volunteers who gave their time and energy in dedicatedly working for preservation of indigenous culture. As the saying goes 'Loss of culture is loss of identity', we have succeeded in retaining our culture and our identity stands tall among its peers across the world. Today, we acknowledge the instrumental role IFCSAP has played in fostering a deeper understanding of indigenous faiths and cultures both within the state and beyond," he said.

He paid tributes to the champions of indigenous faith and culture including 'Golgi Bote' late Talom Rukbo, late Mokar Riba, late Nabam Atum, Dr Tai Nyori, among others. Recognizing the importance of saving indigenous culture, faith and languages from disappearing, he said that the State Government had established the Department of Indigenous Affairs in 2017. "Through the department, we have collaborated with IFCSAP and the CBOS in doing everything possible to preserve and promote our in- digenous culture, institutions and languages," he added. Khandu, however, said that the Government alone cannot protect and promote indigenous culture and faith, and the responsibility also lies on the 26 major tribes of the State.





By-

Correspondent