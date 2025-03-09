Nadda hits out at Left, blames Congress for backing ‘red terror’ in Tripura

Agartala, March 9: National President of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) JP Nadda, on Sunday, urged the people of Tripura not to forget the Left sponsored “red-terror”, “commission raj” and “blockades”.

Comparing the current BJP government with that of the previous one, Nadda said, “Left continued in power for a prolonged period because of a tacit understanding with the Congress, which was in power at the Centre. In 2023, their secret ties got exposed in public. The power-hungry alliance failed to draw the attention of the people and faced a massive defeat.”

The Union Health Minister was addressing a party rally at Swami Vivekananda Maidan, marking the second anniversary of the BJP government under Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha, on Sunday.

Launching a scathing attack on the Left, Nadda said, “The holy land of Tripura turned red because of the Left sponsored red-terror. Opposition party supporters had been killed by the Left cadres. Women safety was at an all-time low. Strikes and commission raj were the order of the day. If our government had a full moon, the Left’s rule in Tripura was a lunar eclipse.”

Nadda also announced two new women-centric schemes of the Tripura government. “CM Balika Samriddhi Yojana will grant Rs 10 lakh to girls born in BPL families after attaining 18 years of age. Another scheme will provide scooters to 140 girl who will top in the board exams of TBSE, ISC and CBSE,” Nadda announced.

The Health Minister also informed the gathering that tax devolution for Tripura has increased five times compared to the previous UPA regime.

“Tripura's share of central taxes has surged from ₹9,000 crore under the UPA to ₹46,500 crore under the NDA. Additionally, grant-in-aid has risen from ₹31,000 crore to ₹54,000 crore during the same period,” he added.

Nadda credited the development of the Northeast to the efforts of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Narendra Modi. He highlighted that Vajpayee established the Tribal Welfare Ministry and the Ministry for North Eastern states, while PM Modi ensured the inclusion of North Eastern MPs in the Union Cabinet.

Highlighting BJP’s achievements, he stated that 4.7 lakh Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) houses had been constructed, Rs 25 crore allocated for the integrated crop management scheme, and Rs 570 crore disbursed under the Kisan Credit Card (KCC) scheme.

Under NIPUN Tripura, 4,500 schools were integrated with innovative methods, and 150 smart classrooms were set up. Over 20 lakh people benefit from Ayushman Bharat, while the Chief Minister’s Jana Arogya Yojana has provided free treatment to 4.3 lakh individuals.