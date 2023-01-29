Don’t allow money culture to disturb our democratic ethos: Pema Khandu

Itanagar, Jan 29: Ahead of the 2024 general elections, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister and senior BJP leader Pema Khandu has called upon party workers to involve women in percolating benefits of Govt schemes to masses so that no one is left out, besides urging all to “not allow money culture to disturb our democratic ethos”.



“As elections approach, let us not allow money culture to disturb our democratic ethos,” said Khandu while speaking at the State executive meeting of Arunachal Pradesh BJP at Aalo in West Siang district on Saturday.

“From home makers to working for development of Arunachal, women have played crucial role in our society. At State executive meeting of BJP Arunachal Pradesh in Aalo, urged karyakartas to involve women in percolating benefits of Govt schemes to masses so that no one is left out,” Khandu stated in a tweet.

While claiming that “only BJP can take our State further on growth trajectory”, the Chief Minister said: “To expand party’s vision & work, we should take help of community in spreading good words of our Govt’s welfare work.”

The State executive meeting of the ruling party – chaired by its State president Biyuram Wahge and attended, among others, by Union Minister for Law & Justice Kiren Rijiju and Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein – adopted an economic resolution moved by senior party leader Mein.

Taking to Twitter, Mein said, “Arunachal has witnessed remarkable growth in infrastructure development, connectivity and people’s upliftment through various welfare programs over the last decade. And we intend to grow higher in the next few years. With that in mind, we discussed the roadmap for the next leg of development in the Executive Meeting and adopted an economic resolution presented by me in the first half of the discussion.”