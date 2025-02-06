DoNER Minister urges Chennai entrepreneurs to invest in Northeast

Guwahati, Feb 6: Union Minister for Communications and Development of Northeastern Region (DoNER), Jyotiraditya M. Scindia, called upon Chennai's entrepreneurial community to invest in the Northeastern.

Addressing attendees at the Northeast Trade and Investment Roadshow in Chennai on Wednesday, he highlighted the city's expertise in IT, software, manufacturing, logistics, education, talent creation, and urban development, highlighting how these strengths could be leveraged to benefit the Northeast.

Echoing Prime Minister's Narendra Modi's words, Scindia described the Northeast as "Ashtalakshmi" - a vital part of India’s economic future. He pointed out the region’s improved infrastructure, including better roads, railways, airways, and waterways.

He also highlighted the region’s strategic location near Southeast Asia, which makes it an important part of India’s Act East Policy.

The Minister outlined key investment opportunities in tourism, agriculture, healthcare, infrastructure, IT, textiles, and energy and invited Tamil Nadu's industrialist community to come and explore them.

Citing an example, the DoNER Minister said that the Northeast has 38% of India's bamboo resources, which could benefit Chennai’s furniture industry. "The region also has significant untapped potential in hydrocarbon reserves and hydropower," he said.

Mizoram’s Minister of Sports and Youth Services, Pu Lalnghinglova Hmar, spoke about his state’s strengths, including its large horticulture sector. Mizoram produces GI-tagged ginger and chilies, along with oranges, papaya, and dragon fruit. He also emphasised the state's growing sports industry, aligning with India’s 2036 Olympic vision.

Chanchal Kumar, Secretary of MDoNER, highlighted the Northeast’s economic growth, which has been faster than the national average. He mentioned that the region has a young, English-speaking workforce and strong trade connections, making it an ideal place for investment.

He also spoke about the government’s UNNATI scheme, which offers incentives for businesses.

The roadshow included Business-to-Government (B2G) meetings where investors explored potential collaborations.

Many participants showed keen interest in investing, making the event a success in promoting economic growth in the region.