DoNER minister pushes ‘one sport, one state’ model for Northeast sports growth

Imphal, Dec 31: DoNER Minister Jyotiraditya M Scindia has called for a focused and practical approach to strengthening sports in the North East, proposing the concept of ‘One Sport, One State’.

Scindia was co-chairing the fourth high-level task force meeting on promotion of sports in the North Eastern region through video conferencing along with Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla on Tuesday.

Highlighting the importance of coaching quality, talent scouting, and grassroot competitions, the DoNER Minister favoured structured tournaments from village to State levels and the preparation of discipline-specific case studies for each State.

The Mizoram Sports Minister, Secretary to the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Manipur Chief Secretary, and senior officers from the North Eastern States, DoNER, and State sports departments attended the meeting.

The Manipur Governor noted that focused training, talent development, and local leagues would expand opportunities for young athletes across the region, according to a press release of the Governor’s Secretariat here.

Later, sharing the photographs of the meeting on X, the Manipur Lok Bhavan wrote, “Governor of Manipur, along with the Union Minister, MoDONER, today co-chaired a High-Level Task Force Meeting on the promotion of sports in the North Eastern Region via video conferencing. The discussions focused on strengthening sports infrastructure, enhancing coaching and talent identification mechanisms, promoting grassroots-level competitions, and expanding inclusive opportunities for young athletes across the region to nurture sporting excellence in a sustainable manner.”

The Union DoNER Minister, while co-chairing the third meeting of the task force on promotion of sports in the North Eastern region via video conferencing last month, had emphasised the ‘One Sport Discipline – One State’ strategy as a key driver for structured and focused investment in sports development in the North East.