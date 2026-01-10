DoNER can play key role in tackling racial attacks on Northeast youths: Robin Hibu

Guwahati, Jan 9: Racial attacks on students and youths from the Northeast in other parts of the country is definitely a serious issue and the Union Ministry of DoNER can play a major role in dealing with the problem.

This is the view expressed by Delhi Police Special Commissioner Robin Hibu, who played a key role in setting up of the NE Cell of Delhi Police.

When contacted by The Assam Tribune to comment on the issue, Hibu expressed the view that there are multiple reasons for the present situation. He pointed out that students and youths who come for jobs have to frequently meet people from lower strata of life like shopkeepers, taxi and auto drivers, etc., and such people have absolutely no idea about the Northeast. Even educated people have very little idea about the region as not much is taught about the Northeast in schools and colleges and people are scared of visiting all parts of the region.

The other issue is the language barrier and youths coming out of the region to other parts of the country are at a loss and they do not know whom to look forward to. Those who come out for work are working mostly in the unorganized sector and have to face discrimination.

Hibu said that Delhi Police has established a strong NE cell and people of the region can approach the cell whenever they get into any trouble. But there is no such cell in other states of the country where the Northeast youths can look up to. Hibu also blamed the media and said that the media makes a hue and cry only when someone is killed and smaller issues are not covered. The larger picture is not covered by the media, he added.

On possible solutions, Hibu said that the DoNER Ministry and North Eastern Council can play a major role in this regard. He pointed out that the DoNER Ministry and NEC can prepare a data base of students and other youths coming out for jobs and there should be an orientation programme on what to expect in what state, how to secure themselves, etc.

Moreover, if the government can set up world-class educational institutions in the Northeast so that the students do not have to come out for studies. “I am not saying that the students of the region should not come out. But if world-class educational facilities are available near their homes, why should students come out to places where they face problems with food, weather, language etc,” he added.

Hibu said that the government should make all out efforts to boost tourism in the region. If people from other parts of the country start visiting the Northeast frequently, they would know more about the region and racial discrimination would definitely come down, he added.