Documents on missing Manipur man sent to PMO: Minister Heikham Dingo

Guwahati, Dec 6: Manipur's Social Welfare Minister Heikham Dingo on Friday stated that all documents related to Laishram Kamalbabu Singh, who reportedly went missing from the Leimakhong Military Station, had been forwarded to the Prime Minister's Office, as well as to the offices of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Home Minister Amit Shah.

He could not be found since November 25 with Chief Minister N Biren Singh claiming that he went missing from the military station.

"We have sent all the necessary documents to the PMO, and the offices of the defence minister and home minister. We are waiting for an answer. The Army authorities should be held responsible for the incident as he went missing from such a secured location. It is really unfortunate," Dingo told reporters on the sidelines of a programme.

Kamal Babu, a resident of Khukrul in Imphal West and originally from Assam’s Cachar district, was working as a supervisor for a contractor with the Military Engineering Services (MES) at the Leimakhong Military Station.

His disappearance from the high-security zone has raised significant concern, especially as it occurred within the confines of a military facility.

The case came to light when Kamalbabu's younger brother, Laishram Brajabanshi Singh, filed a writ petition on November 27, alleging that his brother had been kidnapped by militants.

Since then, protests and demonstrations have erupted, with locals demanding that the authorities trace Kamalbabu and ensure his safe return. One such protest saw Kamalbabu’s wife, Akoijam Ningol Laishram Ongbi Belarani, publicly calling for her husband’s safe return.

In response to the growing public outcry, Chief Minister N. Biren Singh urged the Indian Army to take responsibility for the safe recovery of Kamalbabu.

The Army has launched an extensive search operation, deploying over 2,000 troops, helicopters, drones, and tracker dogs to locate the missing man.





