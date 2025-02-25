Displaced families in Manipur turn to farming as a coping mechanism amid conflict

Imphal, Feb 25: In the midst of ongoing ethnic strife in Manipur, internally displaced persons (IDPs) at Sajiwa in Imphal East have found solace in vegetable cultivation. Struggling with loss and displacement, many have taken to farming as a means to cope with stress while ensuring sustenance for their families.

Sajiwa, home to one of the largest prefabricated housing complexes for displaced individuals, now hosts a small but vibrant farming community. Residents have begun cultivating seasonal vegetables on adjacent arable land after securing approval from local authorities.

“Almost all of us were farmers before the conflict uprooted us from our homes,” said L Deva, formerly a resident of Sadu Yengkhu-man village in Imphal East. “With no stable work opportunities, we turned to farming, and thankfully, we got permission to cultivate.”

Deva, who has been tending to his tomato plants, expressed joy at seeing them ripen. “We started three to four months ago, using seeds from the Horticulture Department and purchasing fertilisers with whatever little money we had. The land has been divided into blocks among inmates so that we can grow vegetables for our own consumption,” he added.

The initiative has provided a much-needed distraction from the hardships of displacement. Around 150 residents are currently cultivating tomatoes, cabbage, and potatoes, along with other local vegetables. “It’s not just about the produce—it’s about the sense of accomplishment and the community bonding that helps us heal,” said Deva.

For many, however, farming is only a temporary relief. K Kumar, another displaced resident from Ekou village, shared his longing to return home. “Life in these prefabricated houses is tough, but at least I have my family with me. Still, I will never be truly content until I can return and rebuild my life,” he said. Kumar recalled how difficult life was in relief camps before he was allotted his current shelter. “The space is small, but at least we have a kitchen of our own. It’s better than before,” he reflected.

Despite their efforts to find normalcy, residents remain uncertain about their future. Kumar and others have attempted to return to their villages, only to be stopped by security forces citing safety concerns. “Our villages are still labeled as ‘red zones.’ We are not allowed to return,” he said.

The Sajiwa camp currently houses nearly 700 people across 200 prefabricated homes. Among them is S Ranita, who, along with her husband and two children, finds farming a form of community engagement that offers temporary respite from their struggles. “My husband is a driver, and we survive on whatever little he earns. Cultivation is not just about food—it allows us to come together, share our joys and pains, and ease our hardships, if only for a moment,” she said.

Ranita’s biggest concern, however, is the future of her children. “I worry about what lies ahead for them. We all pray for the day we can return home,” she added.

The ethnic violence between Imphal Valley-based Meiteis and hill-based Kukis, which erupted on May 3, 2023, has claimed over 250 lives and left thousands homeless. As displaced families continue to navigate an uncertain future, small initiatives like community farming serve as a beacon of hope amid despair.