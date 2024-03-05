Displaced children in Manipur showcases various art forms

Imphal, Mar 5: In a bid to engage children in productive activities, a five-day workshop was conducted across the state where the children showcased various art forms at Lamboi Khongnangkhong Relief Camp in Imphal West.

The five-day workshop programme was organised at five different relief camps by the Spic Macay Heritage Cub and Manipur University of Culture, where a total of 355 displaced children participated.

Speaking on the closing ceremony of the workshop held before showcasing the production, assistant professor of MUC, who is also the convenor of the workshop, Nganbi Chanu, said that the workshop was initiated as a step to heal the pain of the young inmates of relief camps through arts.

Additionally, the children were able to learn the different art forms to stay healthy and stay connected with the culture of Manipur, she added.

Conveying the appeals for continuation of such workshops in different relief camps by various inmates, she sought the attention of the government for providing funds to continue such workshops, which gave a healing touch to the inmates.

The children at Lamboi Khongnangkhong Relief Camp showcased Lai Haraoba dance under Padmashree Elam Indira, children of Mecola Relief Camp showcased Yoga under yoga expert RK Koireng, children of Wangjing Relief Camp showcased Thang-Ta under national awardee G Biseshwor Sharma, children of Irom Meijrao Relief Camp showcased folk song under national awardee M Mangangsana and children of Akampat Relief Camp showcased hand embroidery displaced under national awardee Longjam Hemolata.