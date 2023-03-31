Discussions with Himanta Biswa Sarma fruitful: TIPRA Motha

Agartala, March 31: Opposition TIPRA Motha Friday said that its discussion with senior BJP leader and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in Guwahati on a constitutional solution to the problems faced by Tripura's tribal population was "fruitful and highly satisfactory" .

TIPRA Motha lawmaker and Leader of Opposition Animesh Debbarma, who was a member of the delegation, said that during discussions in Guwahati on Wednesday, Sarma, convenor of BJP-led North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA) who is also acting as the Centre's pointsman for the talks, they were assured that the central government will do its best to solve the problems of the state, particularly the indigenous people.

“The NEDA convener, who spoke on behalf of Union Home Minister Amit Shah requested us to wait for some time as the central government is preparing a detailed solution plan for problems faced by the indigenous population as well as for the overall development of the state. He also assured us on appointment of an interlocutor for the constitutional solution to our problems. We are highly satisfied with the talks”, Debbarma told PTI.

TIPRA Motha chief Pradyot Kishore Debbarman, its president B K Hrangkhwal and some its MLAs besides Debbarma were the part of the delegation.

Debbarma said the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) was formed about 36 years ago and all infrastructure are ready but more funds are required for delivering good governance to the people.

"We want more funds and more empowerment of the tribal council. People living in the tribal council areas do not want to secede from the state. Sarma categorically assured us that an interlocutor will be appointed for drafting our problems. Political discussions will continue with the NEDA convenor,” he said.

Debbarma said it was clear from the discussion with Sarma that the central government is preparing a roadmap to put to rest the differences between the tribals and non-tribals and ensure that there are no further clashes between them.

Besides tribals, a sizeable number of Bengalis live in the tribal council areas. "Everyone should live in peace and harmony," he said.

The TIPRA Motha leader, however, did not comment on why the fast unto death previously announced by TIPRA Motha chief was withdrawn without any announcement even as the Centre failed to appoint an interlocutor by March 27.

In the meeting the party was asked to have patience, Debbarma said adding neither he nor any TIPRA Motha leader will speak to the media about the progress of the process.

Motha sources said the "urgent and important" meeting with Sarma was called just hours before Pradyot Kishore was supposed to make a media statement at Agartala on Wednesday evening.

Meanwhile, Pradyot Kishore Debbarman in a tweet said, "Thank you @himantabiswa for your assurance and statement today. We are keen to resolve the indigenous peoples' issues and we are glad the process has been initiated in a time-bound manner. I also thank the home minister @AmitShah who has taken the time and effort to address the problems of our Tiprasa people.

"The Tiprasa are united for a better future and I am willing to sacrifice everything for our people,” he tweeted on Thursday.