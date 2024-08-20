Dimapur’s nightclubs on notice: NSCN-Niki bans underage drinking & employment

Guwahati, August 20: The Nikki faction of the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN-Nikki) has issued a stern warning to nightclubs, bars, lounges, and restaurants in Dimapur, demanding an immediate ban on alcohol service and employment to minors.

The directive, announced by the NSCN-Niki's Ministry of Information and Publicity (MIP) on Monday, aims to enforce stricter regulations within the district's hospitality sector.

According to the NSCN-Niki notification, all establishments serving alcohol must ensure that no patrons or employees are underage.

The order specifies that anyone under the age of 18 should not be allowed entry into these venues.

The MIP has highlighted that these regulations are effective immediately, with the NSCN-K announcing surprise raids and inspections to ensure compliance.

Owners and managers of non-compliant establishments face severe penalties, while underage individuals found at these locations will only be released after intervention by their parents and signing a bond.

The NSCN-Niki expressed deep concern over the presence of minors in such establishments, citing the negative impact on society and emphasizing their commitment to combat unethical practices.

This latest directive follows a similar move by the NSCN-Isak Muivah (NSCN-IM) faction in May, which mandated the closure of all nightclubs, pubs, and discos in Dimapur.

The NSCN-IM's decision was driven by public complaints and concerns from civil society about late-night operations and related immoral activities.