Dimapur to impose odd-even system from Dec 10 to ease traffic congestion

Dimapur, Dec. 8: As Dimapur town has been facing severe traffic congestion owing to the festive season and rehabilitation works of the road overbridge near a hotel on the NH-29, the Dimapur Commissionerate of Police on Saturday announced that the odd-even system of plying of vehicles would be reintroduced under the Dimapur Municipal Council jurisdiction with effect from December 10.

In an order, Dimapur Commissioner of Police Kevithuto Sophie said the system would be in force for one month or till the completion of the rehabilitation of the road overbridge, whichever is earlier.

The order said only vehicles ending with odd registration numbers 1, 3, 5, 7, 9 will be allowed to ply on dates such as 11, 13, 15, 17 and so on.

On even dates such as 10, 12, 14 and so on, vehicles ending with even registration numbers such as 0, 2, 4, 6 and 8 will be allowed to ply. The restriction will not be enforced on December 25 (Christmas) and on January 1 (New Year's Day).

However, government registered vehicles, emergency service vehicles, school buses and public transport, including four and two-wheeler taxis, except autorickshwas, will be exempted from the restriction.

Sophie said violators of the order would be penalised. He urged the public to cooperate for successful implementation of the odd-even exercise. The order also recommended carpooling to avoid inconvenience.

- By Correspondent