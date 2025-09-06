Dimapur tightens ILP rules, revises charges for tourists, workers, students

Dimapur, September 5: The Dimapur district administration has revised guidelines for issue and regulation of inner line permits (ILPs) in Dimapur district. The new guidelines will also cover Chumoukedima and Niuland districts.

In a notification, Deputy Commissioner Tinojongshi Chang said the new framework categorises ILP under different sections, including floating population, transporters, labourers, private sector employees, teachers, priests and nuns, students, non-teaching staff, domestic helpers, traders, business partners, dependants of ILP holders, and tourists, both domestic and foreign.

For the floating population, which includes shoppers, patients, and parents or relatives dropping off students, no fee will be levied, and permits will be issued for 30 days at designated counters.

Daily wage labourers and street vendors from adjoining towns and villages will be charged Rs 50 for a one-month permit or Rs 100 for a six-month permit, short of a day.

Transporters, including drivers and handymen, will pay an entry tax of Rs 50 for near destinations and Rs 100 for longer routes.

Agriculture labourers and other categories of workers such as masons, artisans, plumbers, electricians, and construction workers will be issued ILP for 165 days at Rs 300, with renewal subject to justification and verification.

Employers acting as guarantors will be restricted to sponsoring 100 labourers, beyond which special reasons will be required.

For private sector employees, including those in banks, LPG outlets, petroleum, industrial, and manufacturing units, permits will be valid for one year at Rs 1,000, with renewal at Rs 500. Teachers will receive ILPs for three years at Rs 1,500, renewable at Rs 1,000, while priests and nuns will also receive a three-year permit at Rs 1,500 with a renewal fee of Rs 500.

Students will be exempted from paying fees, with validity set up to five years or until completion of their course. Non-teaching staff, domestic helpers, and drivers will require a guarantor from the employer, with fees fixed at Rs 1,000 per year and renewals at Rs 500.

Domestic tourists will be granted ILPs for 30 days at Rs 200, while foreign tourists will be charged Rs 500 for 30 days, subject to valid PAP and visa requirements.

Traders will be granted ILPs for 90 days at Rs 300 with renewals at Rs 150, or for one year at Rs 1,000 with renewals at Rs 500, subject to a local guarantor.

Business partners will be eligible for three-year ILPs at Rs 5,000, renewable at Rs 3,000. Dependants of ILP holders in private sectors, including spouses and children below 18 years, will be charged half the category rate.