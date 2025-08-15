Dimapur police rescue three victims, arrest five abductors and NSCN-R leader in separate ops

Dimapur, August 15: Dimapur police rescued three kidnapped individuals and arrested five abductors linked to various factions from the Purana Bazaar area on August 11. According to Dimapur DCP (Crime), the arrests followed the abduction of three non-local residents on the night of August 10, with the perpetrators demanding a ransom of Rs 2 lakh.

Police said that upon receiving the report, a rescue mission was immediately launched. The victims were successfully freed, and all five suspected cadres involved in the abduction were apprehended. A case has been registered, and further investigations are underway to ascertain possible links to other crimes or groups.

In a separate incident, security forces arrested a “self-styled” deputy kilonser of the NSCN-R (Wangtin) faction, identified as Toka Sumi, from the Nagarjan-Phaipijiang area. Police recovered an illegal pistol along with 10 rounds of live ammunition from his possession.

Authorities have registered another case in connection with the arms seizure. Police sources indicated that both operations reflect an intensified crackdown on criminal activities and illegal arms possession in the Dimapur region.

Law enforcement agencies have reiterated their commitment to maintaining security and urged citizens to report suspicious activities immediately.