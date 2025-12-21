Dibang rafting trip sees Arunachal Dy CM pitch eco-adventure tourism potential

Itanagar, Dec 21: Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein has highlighted the state’s vast eco- and adventure tourism potential after taking part in an exhilarating river-rafting expedition on the Dibang River at Dambuk in Lower Dibang Valley district, along with former chief minister Mukut Mithi.

Sharing his experience on social media, Mein described rafting on the Dibang as “an experience of raw power, pristine forests and pure adventure.”

He said the river reflects the untamed spirit and immense eco-tourism potential of Arunachal Pradesh, adding that its thrilling rapids and breathtaking surroundings make the Dibang one of the most compelling adventure destinations in the region.

Recalling the expedition with Mithi, Mein said navigating the river’s dramatic landscape was “truly unforgettable” and invited visitors to experience the adventure first-hand.

“Adventure awaits in Arunachal. When in Dambuk, one cannot miss the thrill and raw beauty of the mighty Dibang River, best experienced through an exhilarating river-rafting adventure,” he said.

Emphasising the broader vision behind promoting adventure tourism, the deputy chief minister said the state government is committed to strengthening responsible adventure activities that generate sustainable livelihoods for local communities while preserving Arunachal Pradesh’s rich natural heritage.

“We are committed to promoting adventure tourism in a way that benefits local people and safeguards our environment,” Mein added.





PTI