'Dhaka-Agartala long march' sparks heightened security in Tripura

Agartala, Dec 12: Security has been heightened along the Tripura-Bangladesh border after three key affiliated groups of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) staged a "Dhaka-Agartala long march" on Wednesday.

The march was a protest against the reported security breach at the Bangladesh diplomatic mission in Agartala.

The protesters, predominantly members of the Bangladesh Jatiotabadi Jubodal, Swecchasebi Dal, and Chatra Dal, gathered near the Indo-Bangladesh border and announced plans to march to Agartala.

However, as the BNP-led procession reached Akhaura, Border Guards Bangladesh (BGB) personnel intervened, preventing them from advancing toward the international border post, clearly visible from Indian territory.

Following BGB's instructions, the BNP leaders concluded their march with a public meeting at Akhaura, which took place under a tight security cordon.

The Indian side saw heavy deployment of Border Security Force (BSF), Tripura State Rifles (TSR), and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel, while the BGB maintained control on the Bangladeshi side.

“Security in the border areas has been intensified over the past week. Joint patrolling by BSF and other security agencies is ongoing. Additional forces have been deployed, particularly with the North East Council (NEC) Plenary session approaching,” said Kiran Kumar, Superintendent of Police, West Tripura.

Meanwhile, during the public meeting, BNP leaders called on India to uphold principles of equality and mutual respect in its relationship with Bangladesh.









Security in the border areas has been intensified over the past week.

Addressing the gathering, BNP leader Abdul Monayem Munna urged India to "act as a friendly neighbour, not a master", and criticised Sheikh Hasina's 15-year tenure as "fascist".

He alleged that over 2,000 youths were martyred under her rule and demanded justice. Munna also called for the extradition of Sheikh Hasina and other Awami League leaders facing allegations of crimes.

The BNP leaders stressed that India should maintain neutrality and not align itself exclusively with any political party in Bangladesh.

Another speaker dismissed accusations of minority persecution in Bangladesh as unfounded, reiterating the country's commitment to communal harmony and strengthening Indo-Bangladesh ties.

For now, Indian security forces remain vigilant along the border to ensure stability during this tense period.



