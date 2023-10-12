Devi Durga to arrive on Chandrayaan in Tripura

Agartala, Oct 12: Durga Puja pandals of Agartala city act as an amplifier of the joy and festive fervor that engulfs the state during the Puja days.

Every year, the Puja organizers try to come up with fresh and unique ideas to woo pandal hoppers. And, an event like ISRO’s successful lunar mission of Chandrayaan-III can never avoid the attention of the Puja organizers.

To offer devotees a perfect blend of science and religious flavor, Prantik Club from Agartala’s Dhaleswar has themed their Durga Puja marquee on Chandrayaan III. Not only that, the club authorities have invited ISRO scientist Subrata Chakraborty who played an important role in the Chandrayaan III mission.

Speaking on the issue, Secretary of the Club Dibyendu Das said, “ISRO has made the whole country proud through its lunar space mission Chandrayaan III. All the major countries of the world recognized our achievement in the field of science and technology through this mission. Soon after the mission was successful, I proposed in the Puja committee meeting to take up Chandrayaan as our theme which received a thunderous response from other members”.

According to Das, unlike big ticket Puja pandals, the budget of their Puja pandal is Rs 10 lakh. “We did not hire any artist from other states. Initially, the artists whom we approached were a little hesitant because they did not want to accept any project which they may struggle to pull off but all of us encouraged him and finally our pandal is almost ready. We are planning to open it for the devotees on the occasion of Sasthi Puja”, said Das.