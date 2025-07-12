Development in eco-sensitive zones should be locally led: Sitharaman in Meghalaya

Shillong, Jul 12: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday emphasised the need to balance ecological preservation with developmental aspirations, particularly in states like Meghalaya.

Speaking at an interactive session in Shillong, she acknowledged that the climate crisis has intensified to the extent that even the best meteorological tools struggle to predict weather patterns accurately.

“Extreme weather events have become the norm. Flash floods and intense rains, which used to be spread across months, are now occurring in a single day, causing immense damage to people and property,” Sitharaman said.

Pointing to the changing dynamics in rural and forested regions, she stressed the necessity of modern infrastructure.

“We need optical fiber for connectivity, and global exposure through digital tools so that artisans and farmers can market their products. This implies expanding into areas that have remained green for millennia,” she said.

She underlined that decisions about development in ecologically sensitive regions must be locally driven. “It is not for me to say from elsewhere that a region should remain untouched. People living there must decide how much development they are comfortable with, and where to draw the line,” she said.

Posing a critical question, she asked, “If development is denied entirely, will people who have remained unchanged for generations, and now aspire to a better life, be content?” She noted that this debate is central not just to India, but globally.

Highlighting the urgency of the issue, the Finance Minister pointed out that the next global climate summit will be held in a remote area on the edge of the Amazon rainforest in Brazil, underscoring how the world is bringing climate and development discussions directly to fragile ecosystems.

“This is a deeply critical discussion,” Sitharaman said, adding, “I’m glad it began here this morning.”

She emphasised the importance of collaboration between citizens, industry, and policymakers. Dialogues, she said, are essential for crafting effective and locally relevant development strategies. She reaffirmed the Centre’s commitment to inclusive, participatory, and region-specific governance during the stakeholder interaction.

Sitharaman also said that the Union Government is actively working to simplify tax frameworks and enhance access to financial systems to ensure broader participation and transparency. She urged stakeholders to continue engaging constructively and advised that “sector-specific proposals and regional concerns be routed through the concerned ministries and the Ministry for Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) for timely evaluation and follow-up action.”

“The government remains committed to participatory policy-making and we are continuously working to make financial systems more accessible and efficient for all stakeholders,” she assured.

The Union Finance Minister felicitated Rimiful Shylla and Wanjoplin, two of Meghalaya’s top women taxpayers, applauding their commendable contributions to the nation’s tax system.

During the interaction, stakeholders shared a wide range of observations and suggestions with Sitharaman. They highlighted the need for a balanced approach to development that respects environmental sustainability. Suggestions were made to enhance support for institutions involved in research and development and to give greater policy focus to the hospitality sector.

Participants urged the inclusion of local industries under the Targeted Champion Sector Scheme and advocated for better access to credit and markets for startups and MSMEs, particularly those rooted in the Northeast.

They also stressed the importance of central investment in infrastructure to accelerate regional industrial growth. Concerns were raised over high logistics costs resulting from the region’s geographical challenges, with calls for rationalised transport subsidies to improve competitiveness.

In her replies, Sitharaman reiterated the Centre’s resolve to work closely with state governments and local stakeholders to realise a shared vision for a prosperous, sustainable, and innovation-driven Northeast.

The Union Finance Minister is on a four-day visit to Meghalaya from Thursday.

- PTI