Dengue spikes in Manipur: 2,332 cases, one fatality, Imphal West worst affected

Imphal, Oct 13: At least 2,332 dengue cases have been reported in Manipur this year, with one fatality, according to an official health report.

The cases were reported between January 1 and October 11, following tests conducted on 5,613 individuals, the report further added.

This marks a sharp increase of 979 cases compared to the same period last year, when 1,353 infections were reported across the state.

Imphal West has recorded the highest number of cases (1,679), followed by Imphal East (363).

The districts of Bishnupur and Thoubal reported 68 and 63 cases, respectively, while the sole fatality this year occurred in Bishnupur.

Among the hill districts, Senapati reported 45 cases, followed by Ukhrul (23), Churachandpur (3) and Kangpokpi (2).

Last year dengue cases had also surged during the same period, with Imphal West and Imphal East emerging as the worst-affected regions.

At that time, Health Minister Sapam Ranjan Singh had stated that the overall incidence was comparatively low and urged collective community action to prevent further outbreaks.

Dengue, a viral infection transmitted by the Aedes aegypti mosquito, typically causes high fever, severe headache, joint and muscle pain, nausea, and skin rashes.

In severe cases, it can lead to haemorrhagic fever or dengue shock syndrome, which can be fatal if untreated.

