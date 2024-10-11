Dengue outbreak in Manipur: Health Minister calls for collective action

Imphal, Oct 10: Manipur Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr S Ranjan Singh on Thursday appealed to the people of the state to extend their cooperation in tackling the outbreak of dengue cases. Speaking to reporters at his residence, Dr. Ranjan Singh, who also holds the Information and Public Relations portfolio, said, "Compared to last year, the number of dengue cases is relatively low. But the Health Department is very concerned that 1,195 dengue cases have been recorded since January 1.

Imphal West and Imphal East districts have registered 1,070 cases, which is alarming."

"The department is taking necessary steps to fight dengue," Dr. Ranjan Singh said. "But we need the support and cooperation of the public in reducing the incidence of the disease," he added.

State Malaria Officer Dr. S. Priyokumar stressed the need for fogging to control dengue. "The reduction of the source (in the localities) is the key preventive measure," he added.

Meanwhile, in a memorandum, the government released the names and contact numbers of district officials of 16 districts for making any queries about dengue. Manipur has seen a fresh surge in dengue cases, with 129 new infections reported on October 4 and 5, according to official data.

In 2023, 2,548 dengue cases were detected in Manipur. Of them, Imphal West district (1,639) and Imphal East district (521), reported the highest number of the vector-borne disease. Though the number of dengue cases reported in 2020 (37) and 2021 (203) was comparatively low, the state had reported 503 cases in 2022.

Dengue is a viral disease spread by Aedes aegypti mosquitoes. Most people with the infection report mild symptoms, but the disease is known to cause fever, severe headache, muscle and joint pain, nausea and vomiting, pain behind the eyes, and rashes.