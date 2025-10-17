Dengue cases spike in Manipur; 102 new infections reported across six districts

Imphal, Oct 17: Manipur continues to witness a surge in dengue cases, with 102 new infections reported on Thursday across six of the state’s 16 districts, officials said.

According to a report from the Health and Family Welfare Department, at least 2,585 people have tested positive for dengue so far in 2025, while one death has been reported in Bishnupur district due to the vector-borne disease.

The department noted that dengue-positive cases this year have risen by 91 per cent compared to the same period last year. Between January 1 and October 12, 6,093 people were tested, of whom 2,585 were confirmed positive.

Officials highlighted that this represents a spike of 1,232 cases compared to 2024, when 1,353 cases were reported during the same period. The rising numbers have prompted health authorities to intensify surveillance and preventive measures across the state.

Of the state’s 16 administrative districts comprising valley and hilly regions, Imphal West reported the highest number of cases at 1,839, followed by Imphal East (434), Bishnupur (79), Thoubal (67), Senapati (45), Kakching (37) and Ukhrul (23).

Among the most affected areas, Imphal West, Imphal East, Bishnupur, and Thoubal districts fall within the crowded Imphal Valley region, while Senapati, Kakching Ukhrul districts are located in the hill regions.

The lone dengue-related death was reported in Bishnupur district in the Manipur valley region, the report said. An official of the Health and Family Welfare Department said that, as per the guidelines of the National Vector Borne Disease Control Programme (NVBDCP), the department, in collaboration with other departments, has been trying to spread the disease.

“Rising number of dengue cases, especially in the Imphal valley region, highlights growing concerns over the spread of the disease,” the official said and attributed the surge to prolonged monsoon rains and stagnant water accumulation that led to create ideal breeding conditions for the Aedes mosquito.

The Health and Family Welfare Department has intensified vector control measures, including fogging operations and public awareness campaigns across affected areas.

Various authorities, including the Municipal bodies and Urban Development Department, have urged people to keep their surroundings clean, remove stagnant water, and use mosquito repellents and nets to curb further transmission.

Officials have also advised people showing symptoms such as high fever, body aches, and rashes to seek immediate medical advice to prevent complications.









IANS



