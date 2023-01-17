Democracy-loving people of Tripura to defeat BJP in assembly polls: CPI(M)

Agartala, Jan 17: The CPI (M) on Tuesday asserted that democracy-loving people of Tripura will oust the present dispensation in the upcoming elections for “failing” on all fronts.

Speaking at a rally in Santirbazar area of South Tripura district, CPI(M) state secretary Jitendra Choudhury claimed that people are coming together to “save" democracy in the northeastern state.

The streets will be flooded with peace-loving people once the election schedule is announced as the party has already sent a message of unity to them, he said.

The term of the Tripura Assembly is scheduled to end on March 22.

"People are preparing themselves to engineer a silent revolution in the state for defeating the BJP who had oppressed them for the past 59 months. This time the democracy-loving people will oust the present government, for failing on all fronts, and it will set the tone for the 2024 Lok Sabha election", Choudhury said.

Battle lines have been drawn for elections to the 60-member assembly in Tripura, with the opposition CPI(M) and the Congress joining hands to take on arch-rival BJP.

Pointing out that the CPI(M) believes in programme-based politics, the former minister said it was the saffron party which had “befooled” the people to capture power in the 2018 Assembly elections.

"The government which is unable to clear DA of employees spends Rs 59 lakh to bring people to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally at Vivekananda ground. They promised to provide 200 mandays with Rs 340 daily wage under MGNREGA but what the poor experienced during the BJP rule was disastrous", he alleged.

Rejecting the claims of “record-breaking” allocation of PMAY funds for the northeastern state, Choudhury said the Centre had sanctioned 2.50 lakh dwelling units under the scheme since 2018.

"The allocation is meant for five years from 2018 whereas the state had received sanction for constructing 1.30 lakh such units in 2017. The number of social pension beneficiaries has also reduced from 4.50 lakh to 3.25 lakh in the BJP regime", he said.

The BJP and the Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT) fought the Assembly elections together in 2018 and wrested power from the Left Front.