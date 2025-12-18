Delivery boy suicide case in Tripura: Three held from Assam; two absconding

Agartala, Dec 18: Tripura Police, on Thursday, arrested three persons, including two women, from Assam in connection with the assault of a delivery boy in Dharmanagar, who later died by suicide, officials said.

The arrested accused have been identified as Sushmita Bhattacharjee, Sangita Bhattacharjee and Sourav Bhattacharjee.

According to the FIR lodged by the victim’s family, two other accused, Meghadeep Bhattacharjee and Piu Dhar, are currently absconding.

Police said the victim was publicly humiliated and assaulted by the arrested individuals along with two others on December 14.

“With the assistance of Assam Police, we arrested the three accused from Sribhumi district in southern Assam on Thursday. They will be produced before a court in Dharmanagar shortly,” a police official said.

The deceased has been identified as Prasenjit Sarkar (23), a resident of Dharmanagar in North Tripura district. He was working as a delivery boy with a private courier company, police said.

According to allegations made by Sarkar’s family, three women and two men assaulted him at his workplace on December 14 following a dispute over the delivery of a parcel.

The accused allegedly recorded the assault on video and later circulated the footage on social media, subjecting the young man to public humiliation and severe mental distress.

Family members and local residents alleged that the incident deeply affected Sarkar’s self-respect and mental well-being.

Unable to cope with the humiliation, Sarkar, the sole earning member of his family, allegedly died by suicide later the same day, leaving behind his grieving mother and family.

Earlier, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, who also holds the Home portfolio, said a thorough investigation was underway into the incident. In a post on social media, he assured that justice would be delivered without delay.

The incident has sparked widespread protests across Tripura, with political parties and civil society organisations demanding swift justice and stringent punishment for those responsible.

