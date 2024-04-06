Delhi Police nabs absconding Manipur SBI employee with Rs 2 cr cash

Imphal, April 6: In what could be described as a Bollywood movie-like sequence, 41-year-old Monarch Laishram Grace, who worked as a cashier in the State Bank of India, Bishnupur Branch, was arrested by Delhi Police for stealing Rs. 2 crore in cash and gold ornaments worth fifty lakhs.

According to sources, Monarch Laishram reportedly went missing on April 2 after stealing Rs. 2 crore in cash and gold ornaments worth fifty lakhs.

Following this, the Branch Manager reported the matter at the nearest Nambol Police station, informing that on April 2, Monarch Laishram went missing without any prior information, and subsequently, bank officials came to learn that Rs. 2 crore in cash along with gold ornaments worth fifty lakhs were missing.

As per the complaint, Monarch also possessed the key to the bank locker room. When other staff opened the locker room, Rs. 2 crore were reportedly found missing. In the follow-up to the branch manager’s complaint, the police were tracing his whereabouts.

Continuing with their search operation, the police successfully traced the accused on Friday at a location in the National Capital, New Delhi. Manipur Police, in a statement, said that the absconding Bishnupur SBI employee was arrested from Patel Chest Christian Colony opposite Maurice Nagar Police Station, North Delhi, on Friday around 5:30 p.m. He was arrested by the Delhi Police Crime Branch.

The 41-year-old Monarch Laishram is the son of Laishram Chaoba of Kodompokpi Mamang Leikai (colony) in the Nambol area.