North East

Delhi police arrest key suspect in Mizoram’s 15 Kg heroin seizure case

Joseph Lianthangpuia arrested for involvement in cross-border drug network; probe continues into Mizoram’s largest heroin haul

By Correspondent
An image of the arrest of the prime accused. (Photo:@mizorampolice/X)

Aizawl, Nov 8: In a fresh breakthrough in Mizoram’s ongoing crackdown on cross-border narcotics smuggling, the police have arrested another major accused linked to the State’s largest ever heroin seizure case.

The Mizoram Police on Friday said that a man identified as Joseph Lianthangpuia (42) of Chanakya Place, New Delhi, was arrested in the national capital on November 5 in connection with the Saitual Police Station Case No. 63/2025, registered under Sections 21(c), 25, and 29 of the ND&PS Act read with Section 14 of the Foreigners Act.

The case pertains to the seizure of 15 kg of heroin from a vehicle in August this year – the biggest drugs haul in the State. The contraband was recovered on August 23 from a vehicle (registration number MZ-01X-1909) driven by one Lalliancheua (20), son of Challianzula of Falam, Myanmar.

The seizure exposed a well-organised drug trafficking network operating across the India-Myanmar border.

The arrest follows close on the heels of another operation earlier this week in which Lalchhuanthangi (50), a suspected drug kingpin from Aizawl currently residing in New Delhi, was apprehended in connection with a separate case.

Correspondent


