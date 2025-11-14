Delhi blast probe: NIA raids multiple locations in Meghalaya's South Garo Hills

Shillong, Nov 14: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has conducted raids across multiple locations in the Garo Hills, especially places bordering Bangladesh, as part of the investigation into Monday’s Delhi blast, termed an act of terror.

The raids began on Wednesday and are being conducted to identify terrorists linked with the Al-Qaeda network. The bordering areas of Garo Hills, especially those in South Garo Hills, have been fertile grounds for recruitment of illegal Bangladeshi immigrants into the Al-Qaeda.

Confirming the raids, Chief Minister Conrad Sangma said that these are being conducted as part of the NIA’s investigation into the Delhi blast.

“The raids are being carried out at multiple locations and we are fully cooperating with the investigations. It is a sensitive matter that involves national security,” Sangma said.

Officials informed raids have been conducted at Maheshkhola, Rongra, Baghmara and other locations in South Garo Hills.

The NIA investigation is trying to identify the wider network of Al-Qaeda establishing its financial routes, the recruitment processes, and its activities in India and abroad.

The raids are also being carried out on basis of the June 2023 Gujarat terror case, registered under provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, the Indian Penal Code, and the Foreigners Act.





By

Staff Correspondent