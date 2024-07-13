Decades of discord between Nagaland-Manipur resolved as per customary laws

Nagaland, July 13: In a landmark decision, the presidential council of the Tenyimi People's Organisation (TPO) has resolved the long-pending traditional land dispute between the Southern Angami Public Organisation (SAPO) in Nagaland, the Mao Council, and the Maram Khullen village in Manipur.

The dispute, centred around claims by all three parties to the Kezoltsa/Kozürü/Kazing forest, was adjudicated by the TPO under the principles of Naga Customary Law. After numerous arbitration sittings, the parties agreed in 2017 to resolve the issue based on their customary laws.

A verdict to resolve the dispute was issued on Friday. According to the verdict, all three parties must adhere to the 2017 Arbitration Undertaking, which mandates compliance with the agreement made to resolve the dispute as per Naga Customary Law.

The council also resolved that the parties in conflict must ensure that the forest and its resources are protected from any form of exploitation for 50 years. It also resolved that no new vehicular roads are to be constructed, and existing ones leading to the area will be cut off.

Another resolution was that representatives from the three parties will form a committee to oversee the area’s ecological preservation. It also maintained that a footpath from the Tenyimi Southern Naga side to the Dzükou valley will be allowed, but this does not imply ownership of the valley by any particular community or village.

The TPO’s decision should be considered final, and in case any party refuses to comply, the community will be expelled from the TPO.

A division was established, designating each party as caretakers of specific areas. The Mao Council (yellow) was assigned the region from the first dry nallah behind the police barrack, descending from the Khunhyo range and joining the Kezol/Kozürü/Kazing river at the top, following the river until it meets the Makil/Ragung stream.

For the Maram Khullen (red), the assigned area extended from the Tingpi Karyi/Deyo-Ekhro stream, joining the Kezol/Kozürü/Kazing river, and down to the Makil/Ragung Karyi stream.

The remaining disputed area (green) was designated for the Southern Angami Public Organisation (SAPO).