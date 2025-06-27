Debutant directors shine at 17th Manipur state film awards, Dr. Arambam Lokendra honoured

Imphal, June 27: The 17th Manipur State Film Awards (MSFA) 2025 turned the spotlight on a new generation of filmmakers, signalling a powerful resurgence in Manipuri cinema. Held under the aegis of the Manipur State Film Development Society (MSFDS), the awards honoured cinematic achievements of 2024 with debutant filmmakers leading the charge in the fiction category.

The awards also gave honor to cultural doyen Dr. Arambam Lokendra, who received the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award.

Marking a significant shift, 50 percent of the fiction feature films entered this year were directed by first-time filmmakers — a testament to the evolving creative landscape in the State.

The coveted Best Feature Film award went to Laangoi, a gritty police drama directed by Manoranjan Longjam. The film explores the moral dilemma of an honest officer confronting a nexus of corruption linked to drug trafficking. Laangoi not only garnered critical acclaim but also won its director the Best Director award, along with a cash prize of Rs 2 lakhs.

Adding colour and warmth to the evening was Una Una, directed by debutant Irel Luwang, which clinched the Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment award. Set against the scenic beauty of Ukhrul, the film tells the tender story of rekindled love and starred Laishram Soma and newcomer Thokchom Joy. Soma also received a Special Jury Mention for her layered performance.

Priyakanta Laishram’s Oneness, a poignant exploration of the life of a queer youth navigating societal rejection, won the Special Jury Award for its bold narrative and emotional impact.

Dinesh Naorem received the Best Debut Film of a Director award for Oitharei (translated as Help Me), which sensitively captures the struggles of a female survivor of Manipur’s ongoing ethnic conflict.

In the non-fiction section, only two works were honoured: The Legacy of 4 Generations, a documentary on iconic artist RKCS by Thiyam Debendra, received the Special Jury Award, while The Silent Performer, a short film by Huidrom Rakesh, earned a Special Jury Mention.

In the Writing on Cinema category, the jury withheld the award for Best Book, but honoured Ashangbam Netrajit as Best Critic for his outstanding contributions to Manipuri film literature.

The highest honour of the evening, the MSFDS Lifetime Achievement Award, was presented to eminent cultural thinker and scholar Dr. Arambam Lokendra. The award, carrying a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh, recognises his invaluable lifelong contribution to the growth, documentation, and philosophical framing of Manipuri cinema.

The credibility of the 17th MSFA was underscored by the strength and integrity of its juries, drawn from across Manipur’s cinematic and literary communities.

The Fiction Jury was chaired by National Award-winning writer Dilip Mayengbam, and included prominent figures like R.K. Jnanranjan, Tayenjam Mema Devi, K. Bimol Sharma, Natasha Elangbam, and Th. Ramakanta Singh.

The Non-Fiction Jury was led by acclaimed filmmaker Bobo Khuraijam, with Doren Oinam and Shananda Phurailatpam as members.

The Writing on Cinema Jury was chaired by Sahitya Akademi awardee Sharatchand Thiyam, joined by Narendra Ningombam and Bobby Wahengbam, both respected voices in Manipuri cinema.

The Lifetime Achievement Award Selection Committee included Special Commissioner (Art & Culture) M. Joy Singh, IAS, as Chairman; along with the Director, Department of Art & Culture; senior filmmaker Oken Amakcham; and previous Lifetime Awardee Ngangbam Swarnajit Singh.