Death toll rises to five in Meghalaya due to 'Remal'

Shillong, June 2: With the recovery of three more bodies, the death toll in Meghalaya due to Cyclone Remal-induced landslides has risen to five over the past few days.

The bodies of Kynmaw Syngai (70), Benti Riahtam (60), and a teenager were recovered on Friday by the search and rescue operation. The victims were from the same family from Nongpriang village, in Shella, along the Indo-Bangla border.



Earlier, the body of Phisar Nongrum (75) from the same village was found after a landslide struck the hamlet on May 30 due to heavy rainfall caused by the cyclone. On May 28, one person died at Weilong village in East Jaintia district after the wall of the house collapsed due to a heavy downpour.



Meanwhile, the state government has released Rs 19.85 crore for relief and rehabilitation works after the cyclone left many houses, roads, and other infrastructure damaged due to the cyclone.



So far, 5169 people have been affected by the cyclone, and 903 houses have been damaged in 271 villages across the state.



Apart from the rehabilitation package, the state government is also distributing ex gratia payments to the next of kin of the deceased.

