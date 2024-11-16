Death toll rises to 4 in Arunachal's Seppa Hospital machete attack

Itanagar, Nov 16: The death toll in the Seppa hospital mayhem rose to four as the critically wounded chowkidar of Government Higher Secondary School, Bazarline, Fei Beyong (50), succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment at the TRIHMS, Naharlagun, East Kameng, SP Kamdam Sikom said on Friday.

On Thursday, a 40-year-old man hacked three persons, including his wife and minor daughter, to death at the District Hospital in Seppa in a fit of rage. Seven others were injured in the rampage unleashed by the man who wielded a dao (machete). A family dispute is reported to be the reason behind the killings.

SP Sikom said that the accused, Nikam Sangbia, told his interrogators that he had a quarrel with his wife on the day of the killings.

"That made him go to the hospital and attack his wife and daughter, killing them on the spot. He did not stop there and attacked eight more people," he said.

Moreover, the SP denied the earlier reports that the accused is mentally unstable. He also revealed that the accused was not cooperating with the investigation process.

Meanwhile, of the two other seriously injured persons, the condition of the officer-in-charge (OC) of Seppa Police Station, Inspector Minli Geyi, is stated to be stable, while Pura Bagang, who sustained injuries on his head, was referred to Dibrugarh for further treatment, Sikom said.





By-

Correspondent