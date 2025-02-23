Deadline too short, says COCOMI on Manipur arms surrender

Imphal, Feb 23:In response to Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla's appeal for the voluntary surrender of looted and illegally held weapons within seven days, an umbrella body of Imphal-based Meitei civil society organisations has urged him to engage formally with local youth leaders to ensure a cooperative approach in recovering arms from civilian volunteers.

In a statement on Saturday, the Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI) expressed concerns over the short timeframe, stating that seven days is insufficient for meaningful engagement with stakeholders and the public.

Governor Bhalla, on February 20, assured that no punitive action would be taken against those surrendering weapons within the given period but warned of strict measures after the deadline.

COCOMI acknowledged the Governor’s appeal as a necessary legal step while emphasising the need for broader discussions to facilitate the process effectively.

However, it is imperative to recognise the circumstances that led local youth to take up arms and loot weapons. This situation arose due to the incompetence of the government's security forces, which failed to protect vulnerable villages at the peak of the crisis."

Asserting that the seven-day timeframe for surrendering arms is too short for meaningful engagement with stakeholders and the public, the committee said, "An extension of time would allow for better public understanding and cooperation, helping to prevent any misunderstanding or resistance." It also appealed to Bhalla that no legal action be taken against civilian volunteers who were compelled to defend their communities.

"The process of arms confiscation should not be limited to the looted weapons alone; it must also extend to the unaccounted number of illegal arms smuggled across the border and used by armed groups operating under the so-called Suspension of Operation (SoO) agreement with the Centre," it said. "Transparency is crucial; reports on the confiscation of arms from the hills must be made public to ensure a rational and fair approach," it added.

COCOMI also urged the governor and relevant authorities to ensure that all armed Kuki militant camps under SoO in the surrounding hill areas be relocated to other sites to facilitate the full restoration of law and order.

"The government must come up with a concrete, fool proof plan to secure villages, instill a sense of safety among villagers and their volunteers, and provide a firm guarantee that no further attacks will take place," it said.

With inputs from news agency